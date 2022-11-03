KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lemmy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lemmy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old lab pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He is the definition of a cuddle bug, he loves to be by your side more than anything. He is also very gentle, sweet and does well with other dogs. Lemmy is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

