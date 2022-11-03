LFR responding to fire alarm at Daybreak Coffee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a commercial fire alarm just after 10:40 p.m. at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in the 1400 block of Avenue F.

Upon arrival, they observed smoke coming out of the bay door. Firefighters made entry and observed light smoke on the inside and were able to put the fire out quickly.

LFR is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

LPD has blocked the intersection of 14th and Avenue F as fire crews work the scene.

