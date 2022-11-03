Lubbock ISD students receive new coats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative.

Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional Firefighters Association.

“It’s brand new and it’s for them. A lot of these kids haven’t had anything new in their lives. By them getting to choose what color they want, open it up, for some of them it’s like Christmas morning. They’re pretty excited when they leave with a new coat.”

Kemp said more than 1,000 coats will be given out this year. Next week, first responders will be passing out new coats to students at Carmona-Harrison Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.