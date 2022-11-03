Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock dentists are working with a non-profit organization to provide services to veterans.

The program, Everyone for Veterans (E4V), with help from the South Plains Dental Society and participating Lubbock doctors, is making that possible at no charge to America’s vets. Dentist Jordan Payne says it’s just one way to say thank you.

“It’s been a great way for us to give back to veterans,” Payne said. “We’re just thankful for all the veterans who have served our country, and it’s a great way for me and the practice to give back.”

It’s the first time Payne’s practice has participated in the program. He was paired with a veteran named Robert.

“We’ve done some dental implants, a lot of crowns, some gum surgeries,” Payne said. “It’s going to transform his look and transform his smile.”

The partnership between the dental society, E4V, and Lubbock dentists has resulted in more than $50,000 of dental care for veterans in our area.

“Everyone for Veterans just got a grant,” Payne said. “So they’ll be able to market this and hopefully get more veterans to sign up, as well as more dentists to treat the veterans.”

In Lubbock, more than 30 dentists volunteered to be part of Everyone for Veterans. With such a large turnout the program can approve more veterans and even extend its reach in our area to include parts of eastern New Mexico. As for Robert, Dr. Payne says his journey is almost finished.

“We’re about 75% done,” Payne said. “He’s always cheery and happy and he’s so thankful and it’s been really great building a relationship with him as he’s come in for his appointments.”

Veterans can apply for assistance through the E4V program here.

