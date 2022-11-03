Pedestrian struck, killed in Hobbs Tuesday night

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Hobbs.

Around 10:00 p.m., Hobbs police responded to a man struck by a vehicle near the intersection of West County Rd. and Mahan Dr. The man was unresponsive when officers arrived. He was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the man was walking down the roadway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the car remained on scene and faces no charges at this time.

The identify of the pedestrian has not been released.

The Hobbs Police Department would like to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to slow down and look for pedestrians while driving, especially at night.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.