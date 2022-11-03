Local Listings
Pelosi attack suspect was in country illegally, authorities say

Neighbors describe their impressions of the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. (Source: CALIFORNIA DMV/VICKI BEHRINGER/KGO/KPIX)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The Canadian citizen who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

David DePape is facing numerous state and federal charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said he broke into the Pelosi house Friday morning and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull and injuring his arms and hand.

DePape, who remains in custody, pleaded not guilty.

Federal records said DePape came into the U.S. legally through Mexico in March.

Canadians who come to the U.S. for pleasure are usually able to stay for six months, but the Department of Human Services didn’t said when DePape’s deadline expired.

According to Speaker Pelosi, her husband is making progress and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary elder abuse and more. He also faces federal charges. (CNN, KGO, VICKI BEHRINGER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

