Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene investigating.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.

Police identified the victims as 46-year-old Angelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid and 15-year-old Andres Madrid.

A search warrant filed in Lubbock County shows the person who called 911 was on the phone with her boyfriend Felipe who lives inside the home on 124th Street. She told dispatchers she heard Felipe’s mother Angelica in the background arguing loudly with David.

Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire

The reporting party said she heard two to three loud bangs and heard Angelica scream. The reporting party said she also heard her boyfriend scream. She said the phone line became silent and Felipe no longer responded to her on the phone. She hung up and then called 911.

When Lubbock police arrived at the home, it was engulfed in flames, the search warrant states. The fire department was called and they put out the fire. Fire officials reported finding four unidentified deceased people inside the home.

A search warrant was issued to search the residence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The search warrant documents show there were multiple shell casings found, multiple guns, multiple magazines, two bottles of charcoal lighter fluid, a lighter and many more items collected as evidence.

