Severe storm threat tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are expected in our area late this evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Some of the storms may be severe. Please remain weather aware, watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued.
The day began, once again, chilly under an overcast sky. The overcast, and patches of fog, will give way to a mostly sunny, breezy, slightly warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 70s, about five degrees above average for early November.
By late evening, especially near midnight, thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains - Panhandle area. Some storms may become severe. While storms are possible nearly anywhere in the region, the greatest threat of severe storms will be over the northeastern third or so of the KCBD viewing area.
The greatest threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Download our free KCBD Weather App from your app/game store for our latest forecast. It's also available here on our Weather Page. Both platforms allow you to track thunderstorms and showers (here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country) with our Interactive Radar.
