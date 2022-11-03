Severe storm threat tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are expected in our area late this evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Some of the storms may be severe. Please remain weather aware, watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued.

By late evening, especially near midnight, thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains - Panhandle area. Some storms may become severe. (KCBD First Alert)

The day began, once again, chilly under an overcast sky. The overcast, and patches of fog, will give way to a mostly sunny, breezy, slightly warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 70s, about five degrees above average for early November.

A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather exists late today for the far eastern KCBD viewing area. An ENHANCED RISK exists this evening and tonight between the viewing area and the DFW area. (KCBD First Alert)

By late evening, especially near midnight, thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains - Panhandle area. Some storms may become severe. While storms are possible nearly anywhere in the region, the greatest threat of severe storms will be over the northeastern third or so of the KCBD viewing area.

It's a good idea to know the difference between a watch and a warning, before severe weather arrives. (KCBD First Alert)

The greatest threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

When there are no tacos (severe storms), but the ingredients are present, a watch may be issued. When the ingredients come together to make a taco (severe storm), a warning is issued. (KCBD First Alert)

Download our free KCBD Weather App from your app/game store for our latest forecast. It’s also available here on our Weather Page. Both platforms allow you to track thunderstorms and showers (here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country) with our Interactive Radar. Turn on notifications to immediately receive severe weather warnings, advisories, and watches on your phone.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.