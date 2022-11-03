South Plains Community Action hosting Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a glow in the dark, treasure hunt-themed resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area.

Organizations across the Lubbock area will gather at Safety City in Clapp Park on November 4th, from 6pm to 9pm to promote their services and participate in a glow in the dark scavenger hunt! This is a free event for the public and is sure to be filled with family fun.

The resource fair will include free burgers and hotdogs donated by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, a glow in the dark scavenger hunt, glow in the dark UV foam provided by Foam Turtles Forever, prizes for kids in attendance, and much more!

n addition to all the fun, there will be health insurance navigators on site from South Plains Community Action Association to enroll individuals in a quality health insurance plan through the Marketplace. Insurance coverage is an important part of any healthy community. Plans on the Marketplace can be as low as $10/month!

Free appointments can also be scheduled with a local Navigator by calling the toll-free number (833) 314-2373

