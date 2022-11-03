Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

South Plains Community Action hosting Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a glow in the dark, treasure hunt-themed resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area.

Organizations across the Lubbock area will gather at Safety City in Clapp Park on November 4th, from 6pm to 9pm to promote their services and participate in a glow in the dark scavenger hunt! This is a free event for the public and is sure to be filled with family fun.

The resource fair will include free burgers and hotdogs donated by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, a glow in the dark scavenger hunt, glow in the dark UV foam provided by Foam Turtles Forever, prizes for kids in attendance, and much more!

n addition to all the fun, there will be health insurance navigators on site from South Plains Community Action Association to enroll individuals in a quality health insurance plan through the Marketplace. Insurance coverage is an important part of any healthy community. Plans on the Marketplace can be as low as $10/month!

Free appointments can also be scheduled with a local Navigator by calling the toll-free number (833) 314-2373

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair
Noon Notebook: Glow in the Dark Treasure Hunt Resource Fair
Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Meals on Wheels
Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Meals on Wheels
Noon Notebook: Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza
Noon Notebook: Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza
The EDGE THEATRE announces the upcoming production of The Thanksgiving Play” written by Larissa...
The Edge Theatre presents ‘The Thanksgiving Play’