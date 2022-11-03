Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Daybreak Coffee fire

An investigation is underway into a fire last night at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in the Depot District

Firefighters put out the fire around 10:40 p.m. after responding to a fire alarm

Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder

Police made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Dominigo Sirir

19-year-old Adam Villarreal is charged with murder along with Catelyn Pina who surrendered to police last month

Pickup truck driver injured in major crash

Firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue a pickup truck driver last night after a crash on the South Loop access road near Utica

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Fed raises interest rates again

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yesterday by another three-quarters of a point to help reign in stubborn inflation

The sixth rate hike this year will cause an increase in mortgage and credit card rates

