Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Daybreak Coffee fire
- An investigation is underway into a fire last night at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in the Depot District
- Firefighters put out the fire around 10:40 p.m. after responding to a fire alarm
- More: LFR responding to fire alarm at Daybreak Coffee
Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder
- Police made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Dominigo Sirir
- 19-year-old Adam Villarreal is charged with murder along with Catelyn Pina who surrendered to police last month
- Details here: Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder
Pickup truck driver injured in major crash
- Firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue a pickup truck driver last night after a crash on the South Loop access road near Utica
- The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
- Read more here: UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
Fed raises interest rates again
- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yesterday by another three-quarters of a point to help reign in stubborn inflation
- The sixth rate hike this year will cause an increase in mortgage and credit card rates
- Details here: Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
