Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Daybreak Coffee fire

  • An investigation is underway into a fire last night at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in the Depot District
  • Firefighters put out the fire around 10:40 p.m. after responding to a fire alarm
  • More: LFR responding to fire alarm at Daybreak Coffee

Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder

Pickup truck driver injured in major crash

Fed raises interest rates again

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

