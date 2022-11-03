Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts.

You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.

Monterey is hosting Amarillo High at Lowrey Field. Watch the game starting at 7 p.m. on FOX34 NewsNow. FOX34 NewsNow is antenna 32.1/34.2 as well as cable and dish across the South Plains.

Pete Christy will have highlights tonight and tomorrow night from all across the South Plains in the End Zone on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.