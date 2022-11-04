Cameron Varner sentenced to 20 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cameron Varner, 31, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to transportation of child pornography. He was handed over to the U.S. Marshalls and will serve his sentence at Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayers, Massachusetts. A facility that specializes in long-term medical and mental care.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cameron Varner pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Varner was initially charged with 11 counts of production of child pornography but took a plea deal for one count of transportation of child pornography.

The court also mandated that Varner receive appropriate mental health treatment during his incarceration.

In addition to the 20-year sentence Varner must also pay a fine, and upon his release is subject to 30 years of supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

