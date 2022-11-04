Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Cameron Varner sentenced to 20 years in prison

Cameron Akiah Varner, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography.
Cameron Akiah Varner, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cameron Varner, 31, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to transportation of child pornography. He was handed over to the U.S. Marshalls and will serve his sentence at Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayers, Massachusetts. A facility that specializes in long-term medical and mental care.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cameron Varner pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Varner was initially charged with 11 counts of production of child pornography but took a plea deal for one count of transportation of child pornography.

The court also mandated that Varner receive appropriate mental health treatment during his incarceration.

In addition to the 20-year sentence Varner must also pay a fine, and upon his release is subject to 30 years of supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

Latest News

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was...
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
Texas Tech volleyball
Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup
A person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Hobbs Police...
Hobbs police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect in deadly pedestrian crash
One Voice is proud to present The Art of Freedom 2022 – Annual Art Sale & Auction.
November event to fight sex trafficking: ‘The Art of Freedom’