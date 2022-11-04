Local Listings
City of Clovis tables abortion pill proposal

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis City Commissioners and members of the community gathered to discuss a recently proposed ordinance regarding the legality of mailing abortion pills into the city limits. Today, the Commissioners voted to table a vote on adopting the measure into the City’s code.

150 people packed into the Clovis Carver Public Library to hear and take part in the debate. The proposal would make it illegal to use the U.S. Postal Service to ship abortion medication, which the city points out is part of the U.S. code. However, it also urges U.S. attorneys in New Mexico to prosecute anyone who violates that ordinance under the RICO Act, used for conspiracies and organized crime.

Mayor Mike Morris said, “If Eastern New Mexico wants to ban abortion, it will need to elect a state government to support it.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

