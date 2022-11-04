Cold wind and other South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong weather system, centered north of the South Plains, will bring a few light rain showers, a lot of wind, and a very cold night, to the KCBD viewing area today.

Early morning thunderstorms, now east of our area, produced brief heavy rainfall at a few locations near and east of the Caprock before sunrise.

Spotty light rain showers, perhaps sprinkles, are possible through this afternoon. Snow flakes, yes, snow flakes, may be spotted. However, there will not be any accumulation. The air above, particularly over the northwestern viewing area, will be cold enough for snow crystals to form. At the surface the air, and the ground, will be well above freezing.

Strong winds will be the main weather through this afternoon. Much of the area, including Lubbock, will experience sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Across the southwestern and far southern areas wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected. Blowing dust is possible.

Freezing temperatures return to the northwestern viewing area tonight. Under a clear sky with diminishing wind temperatures will drop into the mid-30s in Lubbock. There may be a light freeze in western and northern Lubbock County.

More wind on the way tomorrow, Saturday. Blowing dust is possible. After the cold start, highs will range from the low 60s to low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

