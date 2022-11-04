Local Listings
End Zone: Thursday, November 3

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.

Tascosa 35 Coronado 14

Amarillo 35 Monterey 14

Sundown 39 Tahoka 26

Plains 37 Smyer 36

Bovina 38 Lockney 26

Trinity Christian 51 Arlington Pantego 7

Jayton 56 Patton Springs 0

Borden County 79 Grady 46

Meadow 80 Wellman-Union 13

Valley 60 Northside 12

Silverton 62 Hedley 34

Hart 73 Cotton Center 13 (Longhorns finish 6-4 first winning season in 18 years)

