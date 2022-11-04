End Zone: Thursday, November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Tascosa 35 Coronado 14
Amarillo 35 Monterey 14
Sundown 39 Tahoka 26
Plains 37 Smyer 36
Bovina 38 Lockney 26
Trinity Christian 51 Arlington Pantego 7
Jayton 56 Patton Springs 0
Borden County 79 Grady 46
Meadow 80 Wellman-Union 13
Valley 60 Northside 12
Silverton 62 Hedley 34
Hart 73 Cotton Center 13 (Longhorns finish 6-4 first winning season in 18 years)
