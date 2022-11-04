Friday morning top stories: Family shot before house fire in South Lubbock
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Commission votes against zoning change
- The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a zoning change request for a proposed student housing project in Tech Terrace
- The panel said the density of the students and vehicles was not appropriate for the lot
- Details here: Public hearing ends in vote against student housing plan north of Tech Terrace
Warrant: Family shot before fire
- A search warrant suggests that a family in South Lubbock died before a fire destroyed their home
- Investigators believe David Boyles shot his girlfriend and her two teenage sons before setting their house on fire and shooting himself
- Read more here: Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
Final day of early voting
- Early voting for the November midterm elections ends today
- Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Find polling locations and sample ballots here
Paul Pelosi home from hospital
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is back
- He left the hospital yesterday nearly a week after being attacked by a man armed with a hammer
- More here: Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.