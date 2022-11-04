Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Family shot before house fire in South Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Commission votes against zoning change

Warrant: Family shot before fire

  • A search warrant suggests that a family in South Lubbock died before a fire destroyed their home
  • Investigators believe David Boyles shot his girlfriend and her two teenage sons before setting their house on fire and shooting himself
  • Read more here: Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

Final day of early voting

Paul Pelosi home from hospital

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

