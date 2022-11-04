Friday morning top stories: Family shot before house fire in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Commission votes against zoning change

The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a zoning change request for a proposed student housing project in Tech Terrace

The panel said the density of the students and vehicles was not appropriate for the lot

Details here: Public hearing ends in vote against student housing plan north of Tech Terrace

Warrant: Family shot before fire

A search warrant suggests that a family in South Lubbock died before a fire destroyed their home

Investigators believe David Boyles shot his girlfriend and her two teenage sons before setting their house on fire and shooting himself

Read more here: Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

Final day of early voting

Early voting for the November midterm elections ends today

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find polling locations and sample ballots here

Paul Pelosi home from hospital

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is back

He left the hospital yesterday nearly a week after being attacked by a man armed with a hammer

More here: Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault

