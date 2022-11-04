Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Hobbs police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect in deadly pedestrian crash

A person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Hobbs Police...
A person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Hobbs Police Department.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the morning of Oct. 28.

Police responded to reports of a person laying on the ground near the intersection of French Dr. and West Sanger where they found 19-year-old Delilah Nicole Ybarra unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are searching for a 2016 black Nissan Rogue with heavy front-end and passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. People can also private message the police’s Facebook page.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

Texas Tech volleyball
Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup
One Voice is proud to present The Art of Freedom 2022 – Annual Art Sale & Auction.
November event to fight sex trafficking: ‘The Art of Freedom’
Noon Notebook: The Art of Freedom
Noon Notebook: The Art of Freedom
The EDGE THEATRE announces the upcoming production of The Thanksgiving Play” written by Larissa...
The Edge Theatre presents ‘The Thanksgiving Play’