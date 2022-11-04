Hobbs police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect in deadly pedestrian crash

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the morning of Oct. 28.

Police responded to reports of a person laying on the ground near the intersection of French Dr. and West Sanger where they found 19-year-old Delilah Nicole Ybarra unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are searching for a 2016 black Nissan Rogue with heavy front-end and passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. People can also private message the police’s Facebook page.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

