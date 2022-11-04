Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) are back at home this Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to the No. 11 Baylor Bears on Wednesday. In the match, Kenna Sauer collected her 13th double-double of the season with 19 kills and 12 digs, while Reagan Cooper tallied 11 kills, three digs and a block.

Brooke Kanas had a career night after picking up 11 kills, pushing her career total to 1,049 which ranks sixth in school history. In addition, she totaled seven blocks to give herself 301 career blocks.

Reese Rhodes also hit a career milestone after recording 38 assists in the match, giving her 1,022 career assists. She is at 767 dishes on the season. With four blocks against Baylor, Karrington Jones now only needs one more block to rank 10th in school history with 326.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

Texas Tech holds an all-time 14-13 record against TCU. The Red Raiders have won three of the last four meetings, with TCU winning the last matchup on Oct. 8 in Fort Worth by a 3-1 score. The Horned Frogs are 11-10 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12. Most recently, the Frogs had to forfeit their match on Wednesday against Texas as not enough players were available due to a non-COVID related illness.

As a team, TCU totals 1,092 kills (13.0 k/s), 996 assists, 103 aces, 1,047 digs and 174.5 blocks. Audrey Nalls leads the team in both kills and points with 307 and 338.5, respectively. Callie Williams has a team-high 752 assists and Julia Adams leads with 20 aces. Defensively, Williams also leads with 199 digs and Mykayla Myers posts a team-high 73.0 blocks.

TICKETS

Tickets to the match can be purchased here. Gates are set to open one hour prior to the match and the clear bag policy is in effect. Fans can head to the ticket office of the NW entrance starting at 12 p.m. to purchase tickets.

FOLLOW ALONG

Follow TexasTechVB on Twitter for all the latest updates, including how to watch the game and where to follow the live stats. Wednesday’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats will be available here.

