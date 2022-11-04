KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Loo loves strangers and is motivated by food. He also does great with other dogs and would love a playmate at home. Loo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

