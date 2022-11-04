‘Less of an underdog story:’ New Deal alumnus takes band to state

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - State band contests are a few days away and for one area band, the return to the contest is part of the start of a somewhat new tradition.

In New Deal, an alumnus hopes to keep state performances going for years to come. For Matthew Aguirre, directing the new deal band is a return to his roots.

He is in his second year there. Before that, he was an assistant at Ralls, student teaching in Lubbock and a member of the Texas Tech Goin’ Band.

“Again, before all of that, I was right back here at New Deal, marching in this band,” Aguirre said.

New Deal, along with Sundown, Hale Center and Frenship, are the area bands that have qualified for the state competition, which starts on Monday, Nov. 7.

He is going into his last round of practices before they head off to state competition in San Antonio. This is something the band has been doing for nearly a decade.

“It started with Matthew, the current director Matthew Aguirre, was in that first band in 2013,” James Nance, former New Deal band director.

During Nance’s tenure, he — along with his wife Kay — were the first to take a New Deal band to state. Then, two years later, the Nances led the band to win the whole thing.

“Now, the next goal is to make it to state finals,” Nance said. “And that’s what we’re pushing for tonight and that’s why these kids are here.”

Nance makes appearances every now and then, serving as a clinician when Aguirre asks for help.

Before 2013, the band was not a top performer at contest. But Aguirre watched it evolve from an underdog to a top dog in his time at the school.

“We have students that are doing all-state cross country, they’re participating in softball and baseball, and of course, we have members of the varsity football team in this band,” Aguirre said. “These kids definitely work harder than anybody else.”

Now, he is taking it upon himself to continue the tradition and putting some state motivation into the kids.

“Just because we have that, almost like a legacy of having a state championship, going to state, competing,” Diego Pantoja, said.

Both Pantoja and Julie Garcia are the drum majors this year.

“That’s where we kind of come in,” Garcia said. “Try and up their energy, up their ante.”

With contests on the horizon, the two are doing all they can to keep the more-than-100-member band focused.

“It’s a ‘them’ now. This is their time to work on themselves,” Garcia said. “We’ve done all we can all season.”

But until contest, focusing on anything else will be difficult.

“Mainly all my focus, until Tuesday, is the band,” Pantoja said.

The same focus is also coming from Aguirre and Nance.

“They say Mr. A are you nervous, are you nervous? And I say, no all I have to do is get you there, we’ve already done our part,” Aguirre said.

Though, both have mixed levels of nerves.

“Actually, it’s more nerve-wracking, because I have less control over it,” Nance said.

And everyone in the band is hoping to end the year on a high note.

“It’s less of an underdog story now and more of just trying to maintain that tradition of excellence that was set by James and Kay (Nance),” Aguirre said.

