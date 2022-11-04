Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a crash that left a 64-year-old man dead in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash between an SUV and an armored bank vehicle in the eastbound access road of Marsha Sharp at the intersection of Buddy Holly Ave. Officers found Dwayne Smart, a passenger in the armored truck, with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

Investigators say the SUV, driven by 20-year-old Vasile Mustata, was going east on the access road while the armored truck, driven by Victor Gonzalez, was going south on Texas Ave. The two vehicles collided in the intersection causing the armored truck to flip on its side.

Police say Both Gonzalez and Smart were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Gonzalez and five occupants from the SUV were moderately injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

