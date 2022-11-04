November event to fight sex trafficking: ‘The Art of Freedom’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - One Voice is proud to present The Art of Freedom 2022 – Annual Art Sale & Auction. When Garland Spore, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Spore in Lubbock, learned of the reality of sex trafficking of young girls her own age in our area, she became determined to help make a difference. Her vision of an art show to raise funds for this cause has grown into The Art of Freedom. The Art of Freedom is a vital cause that is the signature fundraising event for One Voice Home.

One Voice is a Haven for survivors of sex trafficking to begin their unique Journey of healing. OneVoice will serve young girls ages 12 to18 and young women ages 18-25. They will experience individualized and holistic care. Their healing journey will include emotional, mental, spiritual, educational, and physical tools for them to find individual success!

100% of The Art of Freedom Event proceeds will benefit the survivors that One Voice serves. Hundreds from the community will come together at Texas Tech University Fraizer Alumni Pavillion Center to fight against sex trafficking and in support of the cause to uphold the integrity of human life and freedom.

Art of Freedom: Free Admission

Location: Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion

Event Date: November 10, 2022

Doors Open: 6:00-8:00PM

For additional event information, please call Tracee Spore: 806.535.1960,email:artoffreedom@OneVoiceHome.org

