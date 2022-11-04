Local Listings
One injured in crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Slide Road near South Loop 289.

LPD received the call around 5:20 p.m. They could not confirm if the injured person has been taken to the hospital.

The flow of traffic has been impacted in the north and southbound lanes of Slide Road as emergency crews work the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible and drive with caution in the area.

