UPDATED: One person injured in rollover on Hwy. 62/82 near Idalou

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idalou Fire Department have responded to a two-vehicle crash east of Idalou Friday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., a car driving on East FM 400 attempted to pull onto Hwy. 62/82. The car pulled out in front of a truck already traveling on the highway. The two vehicles crashed in the intersection and the car was overturned.

The person in the car was left with minor injuries and they were taken to UMC via ambulance.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both westbound and eastbound roads are limited to one lane for traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

DPS is also investigating the crash.

