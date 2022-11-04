Prominent Lubbock jazz musician Johannes Bjerregaard dies at 52

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johannes Bjerregaard moved to Lubbock, Texas from Denmark in 2000. Shortly after arriving in West Texas, his musical gift took him to the Cactus Theater.

Don Caldwell, former owner of the Cactus Theater says, “I don’t think he expected when he moved to Lubbock he would end up being a full-time musician but that’s where he went.”

He quickly became the historic theater’s music director, where he spent years creating music and helping others perfect their craft. Although, he was an expert pianist he offered words of wisdom to every kind of musician.

“Johannes was a super mentor to everyone whether they were a pianist, singers, whatever everyone was inspired by Johannes,” said Caldwell.

Not only did Johannes inspire other musicians, his coworkers remember him for his patience.

“Johannes was absolutely one of the kindest people I know. He was so even-tempered that everyone around him kind of stayed in line because he was so solid.”

Close friends of Johannes all said the same, that he was an amazing man who will be greatly missed by all, especially his family.

“I’m telling you he is a wonderful father and just great for those kids and Amber,” said Caldwell.

Johannes Bjerreggard was 52.

