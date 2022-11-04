Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Prominent Lubbock jazz musician Johannes Bjerregaard dies at 52

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johannes Bjerregaard moved to Lubbock, Texas from Denmark in 2000. Shortly after arriving in West Texas, his musical gift took him to the Cactus Theater.

Don Caldwell, former owner of the Cactus Theater says, “I don’t think he expected when he moved to Lubbock he would end up being a full-time musician but that’s where he went.”

He quickly became the historic theater’s music director, where he spent years creating music and helping others perfect their craft. Although, he was an expert pianist he offered words of wisdom to every kind of musician.

“Johannes was a super mentor to everyone whether they were a pianist, singers, whatever everyone was inspired by Johannes,” said Caldwell.

Not only did Johannes inspire other musicians, his coworkers remember him for his patience.

“Johannes was absolutely one of the kindest people I know. He was so even-tempered that everyone around him kind of stayed in line because he was so solid.”

Close friends of Johannes all said the same, that he was an amazing man who will be greatly missed by all, especially his family.

“I’m telling you he is a wonderful father and just great for those kids and Amber,” said Caldwell.

Johannes Bjerreggard was 52.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Seven injured in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
J Nicholas Bryant, 26, as pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in...
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody

Latest News

Man identified in South Lubbock crash
Man identified in South Lubbock crash
Everyone for Veterans program
Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
Remembering Johannes Bjerregaard
Remembering Johannes Bjerregaard