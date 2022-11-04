Public hearing ends in vote against student housing plan north of Tech Terrace

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a three-hour public hearing the City of Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission voted against a zoning change and planned student housing development along 19th and 20th Street just west of University Avenue.

The city council chambers at Citizens Tower were packed with citizens for the meeting. While some spoke in favor of the proposed development by Chicago-based Up Campus Properties, most voiced passionate opposition.

The Tech Terrace - U.N.I.T. Neighborhood Association led opposition to the proposal of a five-story student housing facility on 19th Street and a three-story facility south of it on 20th Street.

The residential buildings, retail space and parking garage would sit where the Godbold Cultural Center and Cafe J are currently. The development called for around 250 units with at least 700 beds and space for 500 vehicles.

Tech Terrace residents voiced concern about the impact the development would have on the neighborhood, including the traffic safety and density of students. Most members of the Commission who voted against the zoning change expressed similar concerns.

The developer, Stephen Bus, argued the housing was needed for Texas Tech University and was supported in expressing support for the development by George Hardberger, owner of the property.

The Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation to deny the zoning change will go before the City Council on November 16.

