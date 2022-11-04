Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in her new Savage X Fenty fashion show

Fans began calling for Rihanna to remove Johnny Depp from the new Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Fans began calling for Rihanna to remove Johnny Depp from the new Savage X Fenty fashion show.(76th Venice International Film Festival, The Hollywood Fix / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, and it’s sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand.

Depp claims he was blacklisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He’s already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.

After news of Depp’s involvement emerged, fans began calling for Rihanna to remove his appearance.

On Twitter, users expressed their disapproval using #ditchdepp, and some threatened to boycott the label.

Other social media commenters questioned whether Depp would even make the final cut.

Representatives for Rihanna and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after she said she’s a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed. She countersued him.

Both were found liable for defamation, but the jury awarded significantly larger damages to Depp, who denies abusing Heard.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
Russian soldiers reportedly spread into Kherson’s homes
Texas Tech volleyball
Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup
A person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Hobbs Police...
Hobbs police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect in deadly pedestrian crash
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend