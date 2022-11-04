Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff.

The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to assist.

The driver of the semi was extricated and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

DPS reports that only a small amount of diesel leaked after the crash.

DPS advises that no lane closures were required, though motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as responders clear the scene.

