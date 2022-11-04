Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was...
Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff.(Julio Iglesias | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff.

The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to assist.

The driver of the semi was extricated and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

DPS reports that only a small amount of diesel leaked after the crash.

DPS advises that no lane closures were required, though motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as responders clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

Latest News

Rollover on Hwy. 62/82
UPDATED: One person injured in rollover on Hwy. 62/82 near Idalou
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 19th...
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured