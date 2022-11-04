Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!
On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:
- Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m.
- The Toadies at 8 p.m.
- Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m.
- Texas Hippie Coalition at 5 p.m.
- Jackson Taylor 3:45 p.m.
- Logan Sanford 2:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
The event will also have food trucks and “branded Texas Beverages.” A clear bag policy will be in effect.
Parking will be $5 per car.
