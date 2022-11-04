Local Listings
Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!

On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:

  • Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m.
  • The Toadies at 8 p.m.
  • Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m.
  • Texas Hippie Coalition at 5 p.m.
  • Jackson Taylor 3:45 p.m.
  • Logan Sanford 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The event will also have food trucks and “branded Texas Beverages.” A clear bag policy will be in effect.

Parking will be $5 per car.

