Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!

On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:

Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m.

The Toadies at 8 p.m.

Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m.

Texas Hippie Coalition at 5 p.m.

Jackson Taylor 3:45 p.m.

Logan Sanford 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The event will also have food trucks and “branded Texas Beverages.” A clear bag policy will be in effect.

Parking will be $5 per car.

