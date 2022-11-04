Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000.

The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both been called to assist.

LCSO could not confirm injuries at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.