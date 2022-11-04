Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000.

The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both been called to assist.

LCSO could not confirm injuries at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

Latest News

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
University Avenue lane closures begin Monday
Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was...
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
Rollover on Hwy. 62/82
UPDATED: One person injured in rollover on Hwy. 62/82 near Idalou
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD