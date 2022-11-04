Local Listings
University Avenue lane closures begin Monday

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be performing underground utility work on University Avenue starting Monday. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete, weather permitting.

Two southbound lanes will be closed, starting at 82nd Street, in order for workers to safely perform the work.

Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing, however, traffic at the intersection should expect congestion and delays, especially during afternoon peak hours, according to a release sent out by the City.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes and plan for extra travel time when driving through the area.

