5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries.
The crash happened after 2 a.m.
19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if possible.
No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story.
