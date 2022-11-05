Local Listings
End Zone: Friday, November 4

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.

Frenship 30 San Angelo Central 21

Lubbock-Cooper 36 Caprock 7

Lorenzo 29 Anton 26

Panhandle 47 Farwell 25

Canadian 77 Dimmitt 0

New Home 53 Ropes 0

Denver City 33 Kermit 14

Spearman 59 Tulia 6

Olton 39 Floydada 27

WF Rider 57 Lubbock High 0

Muleshoe 27 Dalhart 23

Hale Center 75 Crosbyton 6

Childress 45 Friona 9

Abernathy 49 Coahoma 19

Palo Duro 35 Plainview 32

Roosevelt 42 Littlefield 20

Idalou 56 Slaton 34

Klondike 56 Wilson 0

Shallowater 38 River Road 0

Seminole 35 Perryton 26

Seagraves 40 Morton 12

Nazareth 66 Wildorado 7

New Deal 35 Post 7

Ralls 27 Sudan 13

Snyder 28 Sweetwater 0

Estacado 61 Lake View 7

Brownfield 20 Slaton 6

Springlake-Earth 90 Kress 42

Whiteface 62 O’Donnell 36

Whitharral 24 Amherst 20

Knox City 42 Spur 8

Lubbock Christian 59 Mercy Culture 13

Ira 38 Hermleigh 24

Motley County 64 Aspermont 16

Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)

Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)

