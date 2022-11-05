End Zone: Friday, November 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.
Frenship 30 San Angelo Central 21
Lubbock-Cooper 36 Caprock 7
Lorenzo 29 Anton 26
Panhandle 47 Farwell 25
Canadian 77 Dimmitt 0
New Home 53 Ropes 0
Denver City 33 Kermit 14
Spearman 59 Tulia 6
Olton 39 Floydada 27
WF Rider 57 Lubbock High 0
Muleshoe 27 Dalhart 23
Hale Center 75 Crosbyton 6
Childress 45 Friona 9
Abernathy 49 Coahoma 19
Palo Duro 35 Plainview 32
Roosevelt 42 Littlefield 20
Idalou 56 Slaton 34
Klondike 56 Wilson 0
Shallowater 38 River Road 0
Seminole 35 Perryton 26
Seagraves 40 Morton 12
Nazareth 66 Wildorado 7
New Deal 35 Post 7
Ralls 27 Sudan 13
Snyder 28 Sweetwater 0
Estacado 61 Lake View 7
Brownfield 20 Slaton 6
Springlake-Earth 90 Kress 42
Whiteface 62 O’Donnell 36
Whitharral 24 Amherst 20
Knox City 42 Spur 8
Lubbock Christian 59 Mercy Culture 13
Ira 38 Hermleigh 24
Motley County 64 Aspermont 16
Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.