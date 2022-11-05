Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business.

Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community.

“It’s been quite a while,” Hurst said. “But we really enjoyed it and we have lots of relationships that we’ve built over the years.

During that time the Hurst family’s business provided everything needed to sow a seed and harvest a boll, but Hurst says he was helping grow more than crops.

“A lot of these guys we go to church with them,” Hurst said. “Our kids go to school with them. They’re our friends and these communities that are around we’ve tried to support them in every way we can.”

After decades of serving the agriculture community, Hurst says it’s time to turn the page.

“There’s a time for everything,” Hurst said. “Enthusiastic, there’s a time for sales there’s a time for change. There’s a time for everything. We just have confidence that this is the time for us to move on.”

South Plains Implements bought Hurst Farm Supply at the beginning of November.

“We understand what it means to be a part of these communities,” part owner of South Plains Implement Scotty Johnson said. “We’re proud of that, and we just want to continue that.

With millions of acres harvested across Texas and many of those here in the South Plains, new owner Scotty Johnson says he knows he has to support the farmers doing the work.

“Agriculture is huge for the economy around West Texas and we’re just proud to be a part of it,” Johnson said.

As for Joe, he’s happy knowing he’ll leave behind more than just a supply store.

“Everybody talks about a legacy,” Hurst said. “Well, a legacy is not a building. A legacy’s not how many stores you have. A legacy is what you’ve left in the hearts of the people that you’ve served all these years.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.