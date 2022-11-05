Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Rollover on Hwy. 62/82
UPDATED: One person injured in rollover on Hwy. 62/82 near Idalou
5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

Latest News

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark
Texas authorities say they have arrested Brian Matthew Cook, 37, and James Ashful Bledsoe, 32,...
Robbery victim shot in neck calls for help by using car’s OnStar system, authorities say
At least one person is dead and multiple people are missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen...
At least 1 dead, multiple missing after tornadoes rip through Oklahoma, Texas