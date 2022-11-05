Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.

One Lubbock citizen said, “I understand that it was important years and years ago for farmers and whatnot. Now it is just time to make a decision, and let’s pick one or the other.”

Originally, daylight saving time was introduced to ensure agriculture workers had enough daylight in the field. Now with new technology people feel it isn’t as necessary, especially for those with families and nine-to-five jobs.

Another Lubbock citizen said, “I work all day and I get home at five-thirty and we are trapped in the house, so I don’t get any time outside with them.”

For others, daylight saving time makes it harder to get ahold of loved ones.

Another Lubbock citizen said, “Every time I call overseas my family gets confused. We have a ten-hour difference. Every six months I have to tell them that the time has changed and they forget.”

The Sunshine Protection Act is held at the desk in the House, so the question remains, will Americans be changing their clocks in 2023?

