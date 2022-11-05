Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced.

Storms tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma yesterday.

