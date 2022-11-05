Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at 19th Street and Chicago Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Five people were taken to the hospital, three with serious injuries

More here: 5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced.

While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left

While on the run, he allegedly murdered a man

The story continues: Man who escaped from Federal Bureau of Prisons sentenced to 54 months

Storms tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma yesterday.

Tornados and other severe weather left a lot of damage in their wake

One person has reportedly died as a result of the storms

More details and video here: 1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

