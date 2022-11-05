Weekend temperatures cool down before rebounding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock may experience its first freeze on Saturday morning as skies remain clear and winds decrease. The air should be dry enough but the question is wind speed. If the winds stay below 10 mph or so then a freeze has a better chance of occurring. The skies will be clear but winds over 10 mph could keep the temp above the freeze mark.

It will be freezing from Plainview north and northwest into the Panhandle and into New Mexico. In fact, there could be some mid-20s in Friona, Dimmitt, and possibly Muleshoe with Littlefield falling to the upper 20s.

The afternoon temperatures for all the South Plains will rebound nicely. Lubbock should approach the 70-degree mark and even warmer temps are possible in the south and eastern areas. Winds will be gusty from the west to the southwest but in the range of 20-25 mph.

Sunday should be a nice day in the 70s and sunny skies.

