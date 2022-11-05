Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Weekend temperatures cool down before rebounding

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock may experience its first freeze on Saturday morning as skies remain clear and winds decrease. The air should be dry enough but the question is wind speed. If the winds stay below 10 mph or so then a freeze has a better chance of occurring. The skies will be clear but winds over 10 mph could keep the temp above the freeze mark.

It will be freezing from Plainview north and northwest into the Panhandle and into New Mexico. In fact, there could be some mid-20s in Friona, Dimmitt, and possibly Muleshoe with Littlefield falling to the upper 20s.

The afternoon temperatures for all the South Plains will rebound nicely. Lubbock should approach the 70-degree mark and even warmer temps are possible in the south and eastern areas. Winds will be gusty from the west to the southwest but in the range of 20-25 mph.

Sunday should be a nice day in the 70s and sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/04/22
Cold wind and other South Plains weather
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/04/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Nov. 4