Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband. (Source: KIRO, TCOMM911, THURSTON CO. 911 COMMUNICATIONS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (CNN) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month.

Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.

When he left the bedroom, she called 911 on her Apple Watch but could only mumble noises.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had an Apple Watch on, he smashed it with a hammer.

According to the woman, her husband put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it.

The woman said she had difficulty breathing but was able to wriggle the tape off her arms and legs and dug herself out.

Authorities said the husband was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.
Man killed in crash at Marsha Sharp and Buddy Holly Ave.
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
Lubbock Police Metro Unit, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

Latest News

FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Citizens attend Planning & Zoning Commission, which voted against a zoning change for a planned...
Public hearing ends in vote against student housing plan north of Tech Terrace
27 year-old Joseph Sandoval was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022 in connection to a murder at the...
Man who escaped from Federal Bureau of Prisons sentenced to 54 months