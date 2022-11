Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!

Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs.

Here’s the pairing info!

KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!

6A

El Paso Eastlake at Frenship 5:30pm Friday

5AD1

El Paso Bel Air at Lubbock Cooper 6pm Friday

4AD1

Estacado vs. El Paso Bowie

7pm Friday Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland

4AD2

Seminole vs. Clint Mountain View 7pm Thursday in Artesia, NM

Levelland vs. Monahans 7pm Thursday in Andrews

Snyder vs. Ferris 7pm Friday in Cisco

3AD1

Shallowater vs. Lamesa 7pm Thursday at Lubbock Cooper Pirates Stadium

Muleshoe vs. Brownfield 7pm Thursday in Levelland

Denver City vs. Dalhart 7pm Thursday at Plains Capital Park in Lubbock

3AD2

Abernathy vs. Spearman 4pm Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon

Idalou vs. Friona 7pm Friday in Levelland

Roosevelt vs. Canadian 7:30pm Thursday at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon

2AD1

New Deal vs. Highland Park 7pm Thursday in Dimmitt

Olton vs. Farwell 7pm Thursday in Littlefield

Floydada vs Panhandle 7:30pm Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon

Sundown vs. Stratford 7pm Thursday in Hereford

2AD2

Ralls vs. Plains 7pm Thursday in Post

Sudan vs. Ropes 7pm Friday in Slaton

Bovina vs. Seagraves 7pm Thursday in Slaton

New Home vs. Hale Center 7pm Friday in Littlefield

TAPPS/11-man

McKinney Christian at Trinity Christian 6pm Friday

Lubbock Christian First around Bye

New Mexico/State Quarterfinals

Volcano Vista at Hobbs 8pm Friday Central Time

Portales at Lovington 8pm Friday Central Time

1AD1

Nazareth vs. Follett 7:30pm Friday at White Deer

SpringLake-Earth vs. Spur 7:30pm Thursday at Lockney

Petersburg vs. Knox City 7pm Friday in Jayton.

Whiteface vs. Van Horn 6pm Friday at Rankin

Ira vs Rankin 7pm Friday in Grady

O’Donnell vs Buena Vista 7:30pm Friday at Borden County

1AD2

Amherst vs Groom 6pm Friday at Lockney

Loop vs Balmorhea 6:30 Thursday in Garden City

Klondike vs. Sanderson 7:30pm Friday at Irion County

Whitharral vs. Silverton 8pm Friday in Lockney

Jayton vs. Paducah 7pm Thursday at Benjamin

Motley County at Benjamin 7:30pm Friday

TAPPS/Six-Man

Kingdom Prep Academy vs Waco Eagle Christian 1pm Saturday at Trinity Christian

Greenville Christian at Christ The King 1pm Saturday

TAIAO

Lubbock Titans vs. St. Stephen’s November 18 TBD

