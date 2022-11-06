Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday.

The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St.

The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

“Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free,” the website states.

Those who wish to volunteer for the build can sign up here.

