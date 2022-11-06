Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Texas Tech fell to No. 7 TCU on Saturday, 34-24

Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter

After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home on Saturday.

Carter had hit albums starting in his teen years and transitioned into rap later on

He was 34 years old

The Powerball Jackpot is still on the rise after no winner was drawn on Saturday.

There have been 40 consecutive drawings with no winner

The odds to win are 1 in 292.2 million

