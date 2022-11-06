Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Texas Tech fell to No. 7 TCU on Saturday, 34-24

  • Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter
  • After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter
  • Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home on Saturday.

The Powerball Jackpot is still on the rise after no winner was drawn on Saturday.

