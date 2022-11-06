Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,
Texas Tech fell to No. 7 TCU on Saturday, 34-24
- Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter
- After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter
- Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home on Saturday.
- Carter had hit albums starting in his teen years and transitioned into rap later on
- He was 34 years old
- Details here: Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
The Powerball Jackpot is still on the rise after no winner was drawn on Saturday.
- There have been 40 consecutive drawings with no winner
- The odds to win are 1 in 292.2 million
- More here: Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
