Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock

Maximum Production Group
By Patricia Perry
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival.

Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years.

“We wanted to do this with more of a national line up,” Boucher with Maximus Production Group out of Boston said. “So, we brought in Collective Soul, the Toadies, Bowling for Soup, and a couple more localized artist, Texas Hippie Coalition.”

He says Tacos & Tequila festivals aren’t a new concept, but it’s usually based on local artists.

“So, this is more of a Tacos & Tequila type of event married to an actual legitimate concert,” Boucher said.

Boucher says there’s a chance for this to put Lubbock in the minds of agents from other entertainment companies.

“Which is what our primary goal is, is to get Live Nation, AEG, and other companies to start bringing tour stops in here on a regular basis, and the people of Lubbock and surrounding areas have some great shows,” Boucher said.

Maximus Production Group also plans to come back.

“We’re actually managing the amphitheater now as well, so we’re going to be bringing a lot more shows in here as well as Tacos & Tequila coming back next year,” Boucher said.

He says all of this could boost the economy in Lubbock.

“It brings a lot of business to the hotels, to local area restaurants, gas stations, everything,” Boucher said.

Boucher confirmed Maximus Production Group is working on some more concerts for the future. He says Lubbock can expect names in rock, country and classic rock to make their way to West Texas.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
New KCBD Endzone Monitor
End Zone: Friday, November 4

Latest News

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veterans Day Build
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran
WATCH: Lubbock Alzheimer's Association hosts annual walk fundraiser
WATCH: Lubbock Alzheimer's Association hosts annual walk fundraiser
WATCH: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran
WATCH: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran
WATCH: Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
WATCH: Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock