Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival.

Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years.

“We wanted to do this with more of a national line up,” Boucher with Maximus Production Group out of Boston said. “So, we brought in Collective Soul, the Toadies, Bowling for Soup, and a couple more localized artist, Texas Hippie Coalition.”

He says Tacos & Tequila festivals aren’t a new concept, but it’s usually based on local artists.

“So, this is more of a Tacos & Tequila type of event married to an actual legitimate concert,” Boucher said.

Boucher says there’s a chance for this to put Lubbock in the minds of agents from other entertainment companies.

“Which is what our primary goal is, is to get Live Nation, AEG, and other companies to start bringing tour stops in here on a regular basis, and the people of Lubbock and surrounding areas have some great shows,” Boucher said.

Maximus Production Group also plans to come back.

“We’re actually managing the amphitheater now as well, so we’re going to be bringing a lot more shows in here as well as Tacos & Tequila coming back next year,” Boucher said.

He says all of this could boost the economy in Lubbock.

“It brings a lot of business to the hotels, to local area restaurants, gas stations, everything,” Boucher said.

Boucher confirmed Maximus Production Group is working on some more concerts for the future. He says Lubbock can expect names in rock, country and classic rock to make their way to West Texas.

