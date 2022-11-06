Wallin makes third-straight ITF semifinals appearance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olle Wallin made it to his third-consecutive ITF tournament semifinals at the Fayetteville 15k where he won three singles matches and added a doubles victory.

First, Wallin took on Benedikt Emesz (ATP 1605) and put together a straight-set win against him in the first round, 6-3, 6-3. Wallin then defeated Gabriel Evans (ATP 1029), 6-2, 6-3, in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals.

There, the Red Raider, again, never dropped a set after overtaking Christian Sigsgaard (ATP 878) by a 6-0, 6-4 score. He would make his third-straight semifinals after winning both the West Texas Pro Tennis Open and Albuquerque 15k in September, but fell to eventual tournament champion, Toby Samuel (ATP 695) of South Carolina, 5-7, 2-6.

Franco Ribero also added another singles win in Arkansas when he defeated Satyajit Simhadri, 7-6 (3), 7-5, in the first round of qualifying.

In doubles, two Red Raider teams made it to the quarterfinals. Dimitrios Azoidis and Piotr Pawlak beat the duo of Henry Barrett and Warren Wood, 6-1, 6-2, while Ribero and Wallin paired together to defeat Vasilios Caripi and Adrian Oetzbach, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Over in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, both Sebastian Abboud and Tyler Stewart collected two doubles victories. First, they overtook the Mississippi State pair of Peter Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez by a score of 6-1, before beating the Alabama duo of Filip Planinsek and Matias Ponce De Leon, 6-3. In addition, Abboud tallied a singles victory over Patrick Lazo of Mississippi State in straight-sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Fayetteville 15k

SINGLES RESULTS

Olle Wallin def. Christian Sigsgaard, 6-0, 6-4

Olle Wallin def. Gabriel Evans, 6-2, 6-3

Olle Wallin def. Benedikt Emesz, 6-3, 6-3

Toby Samuel def. Olle Wallin, 7-5, 6-2

Aidan Kim def. Dimitrios Azoidis, 6-4, 6-0

Franco Ribero def. Satyajit Simhadri, 7-6 (3), 7-5

Chad Kissell def. Franco Ribero, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (6)

Santiago Giamichelle def. Piotr Pawlak, 6-0, 6-3

DOUBLES RESULTS

Dimitrios Azoidis/Piotr Pawlak def. Henry Barrett/Warren Wood, 6-1, 6-2

Franco Ribero/Olle Wallin def. Vasilios Caripi/Adrian Oetzbach, 6-3, 7-6 (3)

George Goldhoff/Tyler Zink def. Dimitrios Azoidis/Piotr Pawlak, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (8)

Martin Breysach/Zsombor Velcz def. Franco Ribero/Olle Wallin, 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (7)

SEC-Big 12 Challenge

SINGLES RESULTS

Sebastian Abboud def. Patrick Lazo (Miss. State), 6-2, 6-2

Lucas da Silva (South Carolina) def. Sebastian Abboud, 6-3, 6-2

Matias Ponce De Leon (Alabama) def. Sebastian Abboud, 6-3, 6-4

Benito Sanchez Martinez (Miss. State) def. Tyler Stewart, 6-2, 6-4

Jake Beasley (South Carolina) def. Tyler Stewart, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

#13 Filip Planinsek (Alabama) def. Tyler Stewart, 7-5, 6-2

DOUBLES RESULTS

Sebastian Abboud/Tyler Stewart def. Filip Planinsek/Matias Ponce De Leon (Alabama), 6-3

Sebastian Abboud/Tyler Stewart def. Peter Jovanovic/Benito Sanchez Martinez (Miss. State), 6-1

Jake Beasley/Lucas da Silva (South Carolina) def. Sebastian Abboud/Tyler Stewart, 6-3

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.