1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.

Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured.

All southbound traffic on the West Loop is being diverted onto the 34th Street exit. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

