Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.

Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge.

No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to the public.

As of now, the victim has not been transported to the hospital, according to LPD

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tacos & Tequila Festival
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
Playoff Football is here!
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

Latest News

5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be...
Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening
The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be...
Noon Notebook: Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening
The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with...
iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock hosted by the YWCA