1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.

Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge.

No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to the public.

As of now, the victim has not been transported to the hospital, according to LPD

