3 seriously injured in head-on crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a crash Friday night that injured five people in West Lubbock.

Just before midnight, police were called to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 19th Street and Chicago Ave. Investigators say 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was traveling east in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra passenger car, 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez along with three other passengers, were traveling west in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The Nissan Altima crossed over into the westbound lanes, and struck the Hyundai Elantra head-on in the center lane.

Vasquez was taken to Covenant with serious injuries.

Lagunes and one passenger of the Hyundai Elantra were taken to UMC with serious injuries. The remaining two passengers of the Hyundai Elantra were taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

No arrests have been made. The crash remains under investigation.

