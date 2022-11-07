Donations Needed: Community gardens in need of old pumpkins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well aware that many people are about to throw away a lot of pumpkins soon, an area organization is asking many to reconsider.

It is part of a project to help spruce up community gardens throughout Lubbock.

Signs are going up around the community gardens in town, from Growing Together Texas. The organization wants the pumpkins to help in a composting project.

“This is definitely an opportunity to encourage veggie eating,” Jessica Tullar Caroon, director of Growing Together Texas. “Which is one of my sneaky side goals.”

Tullar Caroon added, spots like the Booker T. Washington Community Garden in East Lubbock, along with others, could use the donations.

“It’s a really big source of nitrogen,” she said.

This time of year is perfect to start composting projects, Tullar Caroon said. Not only do the decomposing pumpkins help create healthier soil, it makes water go a long way.

“Most importantly for our area, it helps water retention,” Tullar Caroon said.

It is residents like Shonta Fockler who take advantage of the gardens. Because sometimes it is easier than getting to the nearest grocery store in East Lubbock, which can be miles away in some cases.

“We can go to the grocery store, which is a good thing,” Fockler said. “But, knowing we’re growing close by in our own neighborhood. We can just walk over and pick what we need.”

Fockler is one of the many community volunteers who tends to the garden and would love to see if stay healthy. That is why compost is needed, so the soil can stay healthy throughout the winter and into the spring.

“I don’t know how many times we have heard youth and even adults come over here,” said Kenneth Castillo. “We offer them fresh, good produce that is very tasty. And they say, ‘oh no, I get mine at the store.’”

Other people, like Castillo, use the garden as a teaching tool.

He works with Voice of Hope, an organization aimed at preventing sexual violence. In his work with area youths, he found it beneficial to take them out to pick vegetables and flowers from the garden.

“If that seed is in a healthy environment, you’re going to be able to benefit from the fruits of your labor,” Castillo said. “Youth and adults who come into the garden can visually see that and understand what I’m talking about.”

So with the pumpkin project, the goal is to keep the garden healthy for those who either need or want the gardens.

“That has been an opportunity with this process as well,” Tullar Caroon said. “Making sure that those people that have resources can actually use them.”

