End Zone Team of the Week: Seminole Indians

The Seminole Indians are the End Zone: Team of the Week for Week 11 of high school football.
By Zach Fox
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Seminole Indians are the End Zone: Team of the Week for Week 11 of high school football. The Indians traveled roughly 645 miles round-trip to Perryton where a win would give them their first district title since 2018.

Head Coach Greg Poynor prepped his guys well, as weather would play as a 12th man on Friday. A Texas-sized snowstorm blew in at the beginning of the game leaving a blanket of snow covering the home field by the end of the first quarter. A pass heavy offense relied on their defense and a strong running game to give them the 35-26 victory on the road and to rise as champions of the District!

At the end of the game, players and coaches were seen sliding victoriously into the end zone filled with snow and happy, long bus ride on the way back. Seminole will now battle Mountain View in week one of the playoffs on Thursday in Artesia, NM at 7:00pm.

