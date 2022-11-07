Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced its grand opening for the new Career Resource Center (CRC), Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. at 6520 University, Lubbock Texas 79413. The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Goodwill Career Resource Center offers beginning, intermediate and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance and career enhancement seminars. All services are free of charge to the community. The new facility has four training rooms, a conference room and offices for the Career Resources staff.

“The board and staff of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is pleased to expand services to help people overcome obstacles, find jobs, build skills and grow careers. The new Career Resource Center at 66th & University is centrally located on a high-frequency bus route and equipped to help the community with job search assistance and job skill development.” Robin Rany, President & CEO

For more information about the Career Resource Center, please call (806) 744-0440 or email, jroberts@ginwtx.org.

